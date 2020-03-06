When you’ve been sick for a longer period of time, your mind will crave some distraction as you recover. Sure, you can watch all your favorite TV Shows all day long, but when you find yourself checking your Social Media Feed every 5 minutes, maybe it is time to consider other options for your entertainment. With that being said, in this article, we have compiled a list of fun things you can do while you’re still sick at home.

Listen to a Podcast

An interesting podcast is a great way to pass the time and learn something new about any topic. Today there are podcasts about everything from political news to podcasts about self-improvement. They vary in length, and they can last between 15 minutes to an hour, with many great episodes to choose from. Another advantage of listening to podcasts is that most of them are free of charge and you can download or listen online, on any digital device.

Play Online Games

Gaming is another way for you to have fun while you’re sick. You can play video games on a video game console, or if you feel too tired, there is a great number of games that you can download on your smartphone or tablet. For example, you can choose something simple like Candy Crush or try solving Crossword puzzles, play action games or even casino games.

For anyone that doesn’t want to play alone, there are a lot of interactive games you can play online with other players, from multiplayer games like Shell Shockers to board games like Ludo, Monopoly, and Scrabble.

Play Casino Games

Casino games are now available for anyone that has an internet connection and a smartphone. There are thousands of casino games to choose from in numerous variants such as slots, poker, craps, blackjack, roulette and more.

It’s also good to know that you can try some casino games in free mode for fun. In India, there’s also increased popularity of online gambling and you can find a lot of reputable online casino sites. The main advantage of playing on sites like Pure Casino is that you’ll be able to play in Rupees and find a selection of traditional Indian games like Andar Bahar, Teen Patti, Passa among others.

Read a Captivating Book

Grab a hot cup of tea and your favorite book and you’ll feel much better in no time. We recommend choosing a title you haven’t read in a while rather than reading something new. A book you haven’t read before can be plain awful and while you lie in bed battling a cold, the last thing you need is something that will leave you feeling depressed. If you feel too exhausted to concentrate on reading, you can always listen to an Audiobook on your smartphone.

Exercise

Some light exercises and stretches are also a great way to boost your mood and relieve your aches and pain. In case you feel better you can have and proper workout or some yoga. Or you can also do some yoga poses while you lie in bed. But, make sure you don’t put too much strain on your body as you’re still sick.

Try Knitting

Research shows that knitting lifts the mood and relaxes the knitter. This activity can be helpful for anyone that feels tense or anxious. If you have knitted before all you need is some yarn to get started while beginners might need to watch some tutorials on YouTube before they start knitting.

Relax With a Hot Bath

Put on some soothing music and soak in a hot relaxing bath. It’s also worth mentioning that you will experience more benefits from your bath when you add a powerful combination of essential oils and sea salt. The healing combination will increase your circulation and reduce the feelings of soreness, congestion, and fatigue. x