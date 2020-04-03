Because of the heat, and cost, Arizona can be a divisive state for those wanting to move. Thanks to its size, and unusual occupants, this state has a lot to offer! With its beautiful year-long summer and incredible people, Arizona is sure to win over any heart.

If you’re still not sure, here are a few of the best neighborhoods that will make you want to buckle down and move in!

McCormick Ranch in Scottsdale

This area, which used to be a cattle ranch and has grown into much more, is developing more and more every year. With the best mountain views in the state and endless lakes to swim in, McCormick Ranch is breathtaking. Golf courses ensure there’s fun to enjoy, and various shops and restaurants are there happy to thrill and entice.

Deer Valley

If you’re dying to stay in the city, while being able to cut loose and venture into nature when you want to, Deer Valley hits the mark. Continually growing and expanding, this neighborhood is always offering brand new housing at affordable costs. When you get tired of work, at higher pay than average, you can slip away to the foothills and caves, where you can enjoy exploring the beautiful natural world.

Dove Mountain

In the Northern mountains of Tucson, is a beautiful community nestled in amongst Arizona Ash trees and golf courses. A short drive to the Saguaro National Park, Dove Mountain offers comfort and a chance to get in touch with both nature and your mind. Among the three golf courses, it’s also home to a beautiful spa, and enough activities and businesses to keep you busy and happy.

Encanto Village

If you’d like to take a step back from high price tags, and golf courses, Encanto Village will cast a spell on you. Boasting some of the most cost-effective Phoenix real estate, it also has some of the best amenities and schools. Located close to the center of Phoenix, you’re never too far away from an exciting night on the town.

Civano

Located in Southeast Tucson, this neighborhood packs a lot of surprises. Calling you in with its beautiful mountain views, Civano offers continual treat after treat for the eyes. Multicolored homes line every street, each beautiful and unique while calling back the incredible culture of Arizona. Many parks, activities, and restaurants ensure that you’ll eat well and be able to enjoy working off the calories. Civano has incredible work and play balance to it so that once you settle into your new home, you won’t feel like anything is a chore anymore.

Paradise Valley

An offshoot of the city of Scottsdale, this area lives up to its name. Boasting some of the most beautiful and expensive homes in the state- it’s no wonder Paradise Valley is at times called the “Beverly Hills” of Arizona. It’s not just good looking, though. This beautiful place is also home to the best high schools in the state. x