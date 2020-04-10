For the uninitiated, acquiring a Schengen Visa gives you access to all the countries falling under the Schengen region. The Schengen area consists of 26 member states including top tourist destinations such as Germany, France, Greece, Finland, Norway, Spain, Italy, and Portugal among several more. These countries have a common visa policy and no additional border policies for international tourists. If you are planning your Euro trip, getting a Schengen Visa will not only grant you entry into these countries for a period of 6 months, you can save the additional efforts of having to apply for visa in every country.

Switzerland

Poland

Estonia

Finland

Latvia

Spain

Sweden

Austria

Belgium

Denmark

Czech Republic

France

Germany

Greece

Slovenia

Slovakia

Portugal

Norway

Hungary

Iceland

Italy

Liechtenstein

Lithuania

Malta

Netherlands

Need for International Travel Insurance for Schengen Visa

Regardless of where you are traveling to, getting an international travel insurance is beneficial as during times of emergencies it ends up covering way more costs than what you pay as the cost of the policy.However, in case of a Schengen Visa, an international travel insurance is not only recommended, it is mandatory. Considering the number of countries, a Schengen visa can get you access to, and the high healthcare costs in Europe, it makes sense that buying an international travel insurance is mandatory to cover your trip.

Your Schengen Visa requirements for insurance include the following:

Minimum coverage of € 30,000

Cover for all the Schengen member states

Cover for urgent healthcare, repatriation due to medical reasons, emergency hospitalisation or death

Here are a few reasons why international travel insurance might be mandatory for Schengen Visa:

Coverage for Healthcare Costs

The countries covered under the Schengen area have some of the most expensive healthcare amenities, making it even more important for tourists to be prepared while traveling. International travel insurance for Schengen visa, would ensure that you get complete coverage for emergency healthcare and in case of a hospitalisation.

Coverage for Losses/Emergencies

While healthcare is one of the primary emergencies that international travel insurance policies prepare you for, other financial emergencies such as third party liabilities or losses occurred due to loss of baggage/important documents while you are in a foreign land are covered too. This applies to Schengen visa holders as their travel can involve traveling to multiple countries, making this precaution even more important.

Protection and Peace of Mind

While traveling, the last thing you want to do is exceeding your planned budget because of an unforeseeable delay or emergency. It can especially be daunting when you are a first time traveller and have been planning this escapade for a long time. To protect your assets and peace of mind, some insurance providers such as Bharti AXA even provide home fire/burglary insurance, taking care of your home while you are away on your vacation.

Considering all the unpredictable factors associated with travelling abroad, especially on a Schengen Visa, where your itinerary can consist of multiple countries, an international travel insurance can ensure that you and your loved ones are protected at all times.