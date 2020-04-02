At the foundation of any good skincare routine is a cleanser. It’s the first step in the process, helping to remove all the dirt and impurities that made their way onto your face during the day. We all know that it’s a daily beauty must. But how much do you know about the cleanser you’re using?

The importance of cleansers is echoed in the myriad of options available on the market. Of course, not all of them are made equal. Depending on the needs of your skin, a certain type of facial cleanser will work well, while others will cause more problems than they’re purported to solve.

Following is a list of 7 types of facial cleansers and some pointers on how to find the best one for your skin.

Gel

As the name suggests, these types of cleansers are clear with a gel-like consistency. They are generally designed for deep cleansing, which makes them suitable for unclogging pores and ridding your skin of excess oil. Their antiseptic and exfoliating properties make gels an effective weapon against acne-causing bacteria.

Cream

These thick, creamy solutions are typically loaded with moisturizing ingredients such as botanical oils. Cream cleaners are gentle, offering a purifying solution that doesn’t strip your skin of its natural oils. This makes them suitable for dry and sensitive skin types. You might also find them labeled as a ‘lotion’ or ‘milk.’

Clay

The main purpose of clay cleansers is to use their strong absorbing power to draw out impurities from your skin. If you have oily or combination skin and are prone to breakouts, then this type of cleanser is worth consideration.

Oil

It may sound like a recipe for a breakout, but some experts believe that it’s not a bad idea. Oil cleansers are supposed to be a gentle way to get rid of pore-clogging dirt and debris. They are suitable for most skin types and are especially effective at removing waterproof makeup – all without drying your skin.

Micellar

This soft liquid contains tiny oil particles known as ‘micelles.’ Their purpose is to absorb oil, dirt, and makeup so that all impurities are taken off your skin. One of the greatest benefits of micellar is that you don’t need to rinse it off like other cleansers. For a more in-depth look, this post on micellar water has all the information you need.

Powder

Despite their fairly recent entry into the limelight, powder cleansers are actually nothing new. Starting as a dry and powdery mixture, these cleansers transform into cream-like concoctions with the addition of water. This provides a thorough but gentle cleanse with the benefit of some exfoliation. They’re best suited for oily and sensitive skin types.

Foam

Foam cleansers often start out more like creams before bursting into a light and bubbly consistency. They are better suited for oily and combination skin types. Foam cleaners work just as well as gels when it comes to removing excess oils.

How to Choose the Right Type of Cleanser

First and foremost is your skin type. Is it oily, dry, sensitive, normal or a combination? There are many easy ways to determine what kind of skin you have.

For instance, sensitive skin is prone to irritation and easily turns red after shaving or cleansing, while normal skin is characterized by an even tone and the lack of dryness or oil. Knowing that, you can identify a suitable cleanser depending on whether your skin needs a detox, hydration or balancing out.

It’s as simple as considering the needs of your skin. From there, you can give it what it’s asking for and help your skin look better than ever. x