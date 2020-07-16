The skin can go through a lot during the teenage years due to hormonal changes and experience skin issues like acne, pimples, skin discolorations, and oily skin. Teenage years are also the best times to start building a skincare routine to maintain your skin’s health and prevent accelerated skin aging.

The Face Shop is one of the Korean skincare brands that cater to the skin of all ages. If you’re looking for recommendations on products safe for teenage skin, you should look no further.

Here’s a good list of Korean beauty products for teens:

1. Dr. Belmeur Amino Acid Foaming Cleanser for Acne-Prone Skin

This mild, hypoallergenic foaming cleanser is ideal for treating acne-prone skin. Its low 6.0 pH level gently cleanses away dirt and impurities that can cause blackhead formation and pimples. Its gel type texture makes it mild enough for sensitive skin and does not contain ingredients that can irritate the skin, unlike most cream type foam cleansers.

Wash your face upon waking up and before bedtime with this foaming cleanser to gently clean away impurities and refresh your skin. It is suitable for daily use.

2. Dr. Belmeur Amino Bubble Foaming Cleanser

Formulated with Salicylic Acid, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, and Glycerin, this cleanser provides deep cleansing effects to wash away deep-seated skin impurities. It is ideal for all skin types but especially oily skin, since Salicylic acid helps effectively control excess sebum production. Its refreshing citrus herb scent also reinvigorates your senses.

3. Dr. Belmeur Amino Clear Cleansing Water

This The Face Shop cleansing water acts as a double cleansing system that removes dirt and makeup while simultaneously exfoliating your skin. Saturate a cotton pad and swipe over your face all over. Rinse off with lukewarm water if necessary. It also comes in a soothing fruity-floral and musk fragrance.

4. Dr. Belmeur Daily Repair Toner

This mild toner effectively moisturizes your skin while also cleansing residual skin impurities left after face cleansing. This low-irritant moisturizing toner contains Sage leaf extract, Birch tree extract, and Phytosphingosine to create a moisturizing layer on your skin and calm dry, sensitive skin. Mild and gentle for daily use.

5. Dr. Belmeur Daily Repair Moisturizing Cream

Moisturizing creams can be tricky for oily and acne-prone skin because creams often cause pore blockage, further aggravating acne breakouts. It is crucial to select hypoallergenic moisturizing creams for this reason. Dr. Belmeur Daily Repair Moisturizing Cream is safe enough for daily use without causing further skin irritation.

The cream contains Shea Butter extract, Nutmeg Extract, and Sage Leaf extract to deliver moisturization to your skin without excessive oiliness, making it ideal for acne-prone skin. Gently pat on the skin after toning.

6. Dr. Belmeur Clarifying Toner

Excessive sebum production causes acne. Applying a toner after cleansing is an excellent method for controlling excess oil. However, many toners are alcohol-based formulas, which is not ideal as alcohol often only produces short-term oil control and can aggravate oily skin.

Dr. Belmeur Clarifying Toner is an alcohol-free toner that helps control excess oil production with irritating acne-prone skin. Added with Beta-glucan, Chaga Mushroom extract, and Blue Citrus Peel extract, it helps refine pores to prevent sebum buildup and minimizes hyperpigmentation and acne scarring.

7. Dr. Belmeur Clarifying Spot Ampoule

Acne breakouts often cause skin spots and scarring that dull skin complexion. Targeting these skin issues is essential for undoing skin damage and achieving clear skin. This clarifying ampoule contains Centella Asiatica extract to soothe breakouts and Betaine Salicylate to break up and clear away dead skin cells. It also contains Beta-glucan to balance skin moisture and calm irritated skin.

8. Dr. Belmeur Vita-Serine Tone Smoothing Serum

Blended with Serine, Vitamin Complex, and Hyaluronic acid, this triple care serum brightens, evens out skin texture, and moisturizes your skin all in one step. Serine is an amino acid that acts as a mild peeling agent to exfoliate dead skin cells and facilitate skin cell regeneration.

Final Thoughts

The Face Shop Dr. Belmeur skincare line is designed with Skin Sync technology that mimics your skin’s natural barrier, making it easy for your skin to absorb topical skin nutrients. Only natural ingredients are used, and up to 26 types of allergenic additives are eliminated to ensure minimal skin irritation. This product line is hypoallergenic and dermatologically-tested, which makes this skincare line ideal for teens.