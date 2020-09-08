The year 2020 is more than half done, & things have been quieter than ever here on the blog. So today’s post is going to be about things that have been bringing me joy this year, across different categories.

What I’ve been Wearing

The last few months have meant staying at home more than usual, so I’ve truly been dressing for myself, trying to find a good blend of comfort & style. This has meant more comfy tshirt bras over padded / underwired, trousers or shorts over fitted jeans and going barefoot a whole lot more. When it comes to accessories, I keep it simple – dainty gold rings & a wrist watch are all I need!

What I’ve Been Doing

More free time has left me able to pick up hobbies and level up skills. The biggest one has definitely been cooking – I’ve gone from cooking maybe once a week to contributing more often than not. I’ve been trying new cuisines, and getting better at dishes I already made. I try to be observant and ask mom a ton of questions. I can feel my instincts sharpening and it’s definitely quite rewarding.

Another hobby I’ve gotten back to is gaming. Initially I used it as a bit of coping mechanism, but now it’s a fun way for me to relax and unwind at the end of the day (or a day off).

My Space

Decluttering and re-organising my room has been a major project since this April. I’ve come to a point where I can finally see progress, although I do have a long way to go, still. I finally assembled some new makeup storage, which has streamlined things somewhat. One of my favorite new functional decor items is my aroma diffuser – keeping my space smelling nice has been such an unexpected mood boost. I’ve been diffusing orange oil in the daytime & lavender at night, they help me feel refreshed + relaxed.

In the last few weeks I’ve also decided to try houseplants again (despite having not had much luck in the past). I did the requisite amount of research & got a zz plant. Not only does it look aesthetically pleasing, it’s supposed to be virtually unkillable. Only time will tell, yeah?

While it has no doubt been a stranger year, these are just a few of the things that have helped me feel more grounded and centered lately. What have you been up to, lately? Do share your favorites in the comments below. x