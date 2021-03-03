Although helpful, multiple pairs of eyeglasses and sunglasses can be a pain to keep up

with—especially when you need both. With so many different types of eyewear in existence today, it

seems that struggle keeps getting worse.

Knowing exactly which options are available on the market and what their purposes are can simplify

this problem. You can grab what you need without fumbling around with multiple pairs of glasses on

your face at once.

A Separate Prescription Pair

This might be the most obvious option for a sunlight solution. Wearing a prescription pair of

sunglasses is very comfortable. If you will be in a sunny situation for a long time, this greatly

simplifies things. It does have some drawbacks.

If you are moving between sunny and dark environments, you will need to have your regular

prescription glasses available. It can get cumbersome keeping track of two pairs of glasses, making

sure you don’t lose one or break the other. It is best to have a protective case to hold the spare pair

to mitigate the risk and swap them out when needed.

Contacts + Non-prescription Sunglasses

This simplifies the problem of keeping track of multiple pairs of glasses. Depending on how expensive

your sunglasses are, it can avoid the devastation of breaking your sunglasses. Having a cheap pair of

sunglasses on hand for risky situations means you can spare your expensive favorites for when they

matter.

The importance of wearing sunglasses with your contact lenses goes beyond just protection from the

sun. When you have contact lenses in, it is very important to protect them from the wind. Otherwise,

they will dry out. Wearing sunglasses over your contacts provides a protective barrier, keeping them

fresh.

Transition Lenses

Transition lenses take simplicity to another level. There is no more carrying two pairs of glasses or

dealing with potentially irritated eyes. Transition lenses make it so only one pair of glasses is

necessary. These glasses have a coating on the lenses that make them automatically tint when UV

rays are present.

Despite the convenience, there are a few drawbacks. The wearer does not have control over when the

lenses tint or go back to normal. So if you are walking outside on a sunny day and go indoors, there

can be a transition delay.

The second drawback is that they do not tint quite as well when driving. If your car windows are

treated with UV protective coating, they might prevent your lenses from activating as they should.

Clip-On Sets

Clip-on glasses provide a middle ground between using transition lenses and a pair of prescription

glasses. With clip-on prescription sunglass sets, you are in complete control over when your glasses

tint while also being able to wear them while driving, unlike with transition lenses.

Like a prescription pair of sunglasses, you will need to have a second pair of lenses handy. Clip-on

shades are smaller, so they are less irritating to have on your person when not in use. There is also

less disappointment involved if the clip-on shades break since they are cheaper to replace.

Buying clip-on sunglasses as a set with your glasses also allow you to match them perfectly. It isn’t as

flattering to see prescription lenses in a different shape from the shades covering them.

Sports and Protective Eyewear

Sports sunglasses are designed for performance under different rigorous conditions than leisure

sunglasses. Their frames tend to fit more snuggly to the head and are made of more resilient material

than fashion sunglasses. Their lenses have coatings that permit better depth perception or reduce

glare depending on their intended use. These are the glasses often seen on baseball players.

Prescription protective eyewear is worn on job sites where there is a significant risk to the wearer’s

eyes. The lenses can be shatter-resistant, while the frames provide more protection from debris

coming in at all angles.

If you need prescription glasses and know you will use them under similarly demanding conditions, it

might be worth looking for prescription sport or protective eyewear.

Which is Right for You?

There is no shortage of options to meet your eyewear needs. To find the best solution, make an

inventory of your needs and compare it to some of these options. There is sure to be an answer to

your current problem.