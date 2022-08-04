You may know everything about your best friend, but sometimes when it comes to picking up the perfect gift, it can become tricky. So, we have gathered some favorite finds for you, from cute home décor to handy DIY sets that make fantastic gifts for your bestie.

Prescription glasses

Nothing can be more thoughtful than the next day prescription glasses straight to your friend’s doorstep just in time when she needs it. Make sure to place the order before 10 am PST to deliver it the same day. Please find their glass prescription beforehand so that you can get them the right product.

Same-day eyeglasses depend on purchase location, lens modifications, prescription, frame availability, and an in-house lab. Get all these factors lined up in your favor so you can get the glasses delivered in perfect condition the same day.

Nails set

If you have a ladies’ evening out, the apt gift for your best friend is a press-on nail set. It is the next-level nail set, which she will surely appreciate as it will come in handy on that day. It comes in a range of colors and styles. French manicures and ombre are the most popular ones. Throw in some stickers for customization.

The nail kit includes buffers, files, nail preppers, topcoats, a drying lamp, and gel lacquers. The directions in the set are user-friendly and thorough, taking you through a step-by-step guide. The drying process is a breeze with the handy drying lamp.

Water carbonator

While some think sparkling water is not for them, others can never get enough of it. If you have a friend with a birthday coming up, help them stop spending on that bubbly water with an at-home water carbonator. This carbonated water maker comes with a stylish reusable bottle, so they can carry it when they go out.

With the countertop water carbonator, your best friend can carbonate and flavor the water at home. You can also select from different fizziness levels to suit your bubbly preferences. The machine is compact and does not take up much space on the counter.

Makeup mirror

A lighted makeup mirror is an excellent gift for your girlfriend, who loves glamming up every day. It comes in a compact size with incredible features and different light settings that are perfect for controlling brightness. To take selfies or to make the next TikTok, this mirror is all they need.

Make sure to buy a makeup mirror with a plane surface on one side and a concave on the other. With the plane mirror, you can see objects in front of you identically as they appear. But a concave mirror is curved, which focuses light and magnifies the object. The curved mirror is perfect for putting on makeup.

Baking dish

A baking dish set is a perfect gift for your best friend who loves to share their baked goods. It has a savory or sweet baking dish, a rectangle dish for vegetables, a big rectangle dish ideal for meats and casseroles, and an oval dish for baking desserts. Your best friend will undoubtedly be very excited to receive this gift.

The bakeware dishes look beautiful on the table and can be used to warm up food in the oven. They last forever and can be washed and dried in a dishwasher. The common ones are ceramic, porcelain, and glass. The aluminum baking dishes are not as strong as the others, and you must dispose of them after every use.

Oil diffuser

Life is tough, but calming and sweet scents can help relax your best friend after a stressful day. An oil diffuser is a perfect gift for that best friend who always seems irritated and on edge. The diffuser uses essential oil and can run soothing scents for up to seven hours. You can include some essential oils in it as well.

The essential oil diffuser is the perfect gateway to your best friend’s relaxed life. It can make a huge difference and can work wonders on the senses. The bloodstream absorbs the essential oils and circulates them around your body. It helps in controlling emotions, memory, and mood.

Air pods

Air pods happen to make the list of best earbuds available. Your best friend will surely like the noise cancellation feature, which also comes with silicone ear tips. You can share your audio with this air pod so that you and your best friend can jam out to your favorite music.

Air pods with intuitive controls are a must-have for anyone these days. They remain comfortably in your ears during listening sessions. It can seal your ear canal well to give you the perfect audio quality. It comes with a pressure-sensitive stem and a charging case.