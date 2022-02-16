Smoothies have been a popular drink for a long time now. They’re a great way to get extra

fruit into your daily diet, make a light breakfast, and refresh you during a long day. Plus,

they’re a simple and (almost) guilt-free tasty treat.

Smoothies are so versatile, you can pop your favourite things into the blender and turn it

into a drink. You can use fruit, vegetables, yoghurt, ice cream and any number of spices. If

you’re just getting into making your own smoothies, here are some tips on the best flavour

combinations to try at home.

What should you put in a smoothie?

Fruit is the usual base for a smoothie, but what fruit can you put in it? You can put in fresh,

frozen or dried fruit. Frozen fruit is great for creating a cooling drink without putting in ice

cubes or ice cream. Fresh fruit will give you a juicier drink and fruit juice will loosen up your

mixture. Dried fruits add an intense hit of flavour but make sure you’ve got good chopping

blades on your blender or smoothie maker.

Dairy is the next obvious ingredient to put in. And yoghurt, ice cream or milk can be added.

However, you can also use water and milk alternatives such as almond milk. Coconut water

and coconut milk are also good alternatives to try.

Fresh herbs, dried spices, seeds, oats and other ingredients can be thrown in for good

measure or sprinkled on top as a garnish. And honey, maple syrup and other natural

flavourings add an extra bit of sweetness. If you’re on a health kick, you may even fancy

adding vegetables such as carrot or spinach.

Best breakfast smoothie

A good breakfast smoothie has a nutritious balance of fruit and dairy. It should also be more

filling than a pure fruit smoothie and still have plenty of sweetness, so you start the day with

a smile on your face. Why not try a mix of:

● Strawberries- fresh or frozen

● Almond milk or yoghurt

● Rolled oats

● Honey

Garnish it with a sprinkle of chai seeds for added fibre.

Best smoothie to give you an energy boost

A smoothie is also a great way to give yourself an energy boost between meals. Try a mix of

these tasty ingredients to make a sweet treat with added protein:

● Banana – fresh or frozen

● Peanut butter

● Oat milk

Sprinkle cinnamon on top for a flavoursome garnish.

Best fruit-based smoothie

A smoothie needs fruit, but some recipes contain more than others. If you like your fruit or

want to include more in your diet, then a good fruit-based smoothie is the answer. You can

make smoothies with any fruit, but some combinations work better than others (although

this is really down to personal taste). A mix of these will create an easy tropical treat:

● Papaya

● Mango

● Pineapple

● Coconut milk

● Cardamom

Garnish it with a good sprinkle of nutmeg and cinnamon.

Best refreshing smoothie

There are lots of cooling drinks, and everyone has their ‘go-to’ drink when it’s hot. But a

refreshing smoothie can often hit the spot. Mix together:

● Watermelon chunks

● Banana

● Chilled apple juice

And garnish it with a small wedge of watermelon.

Best smoothie to make as a treat

Smoothies have different levels of sweetness, depending on what you put in them. Throw in

a few sweet fruits, ice cream and a dash of syrup, and you’ve got yourself a quick and easy

treat. However, if you want to keep it nice and natural, you could mix it together:

● Soft dates

● Frozen banana

● Milk, almond milk or ice-cream

● Vanilla

Want to make it sweeter? Add a spoonful of your favourite peanut butter.

How to make a smoothie at home

If you’re new to making your own smoothies, then you might be surprised by how easy they

are to make. It’s simply a case of throwing all your ingredients together. Of course, it helps if

you have the right equipment to whizz up your ingredients. And some pretty glasses to

serve it in.

When comparing the best smoothie makers to buy, look for a gadget that is simple to use

with good blades and a leak-proof lid. Also, check it’s easy to clean with no fiddly parts.

Speed functions and built-in scales can also be useful if you want to become an expert

smoothie maker.

Pouring your smoothie in a tall glass, cocktail glass or Kilner jar with a garnish and a straw

will also make it look good enough to impress your friends. x