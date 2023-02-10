What is Farm Rio?

Starting out as a small independent fashion market called Babilonia Feira Hype, Farm Rio has grown to become one of the world’s most beloved clothing brands! The founders of Farm Rio are Katia Barros and Marcello Bastos, who launched the clothing line to show off the vibrant and feminine spirit of Brazil. Farm Rio is a creative and colorful company that embraces bold prints, patterns, and hues through some incredible designs.

Farm Rio + Plus Size Dresses

Unfortunately, the fashion world is known for its exclusivity. Because of this, it is not always representative of all body types. This is one of the biggest issues to plague the industry overall.

Even though many fashion brands have begun to expand their models’ diversity, there haven’t been many significant changes when it comes to the plus-size range.

Size inclusivity is a very important factor for many when shopping at different brands, and fortunately, Farm Rio does a fantastic job at making extended sizing an option. About 67% of women in the United States wear sizes between 13 and 34, which means that the plus-size clothing industry is continuing to rise.

The need for better fit is a common theme in fashion’s future. According to retailers, it has become a key factor in their bottom-line performance, because customers are more likely to return products if they are not satisfied with the way it fits.

The shopper’s perspective is also important when it comes to choosing a brand, as being comfortable and confident in the fit of clothes is why people keep coming back to various brands!

Since plus-sized clothes typically have a poor fit, this issue is usually caused by the way brands create their sizes. Usually, they start with a single standard fit model and then scale up or down to create varying styles. With brands like Farm Rio, this is not the case because the clothing is not made to be a one size fits all.

Best Plus Size Dress Styles

Take a look at some of the best plus-size dresses Farm Rio currently has to offer!

Pink Wild Leopards Maxi Dress

Image Courtesy of Farm Rio, where you can shop for this dress in a plus size as well.

Keep your look fun and fierce this season with the Pink Wild Leopards Dress. This versatile dress features a modern take on an animal motif, and it’s the perfect addition to any outfit. It’s also a great pair for your favorite layers, as well as coordinating accessories.

Benefits of this dress include:

Easy fit

V neck

Long sleeve

Invisible zipper alongside side seam

Colorful Maxi Dress

Image Courtesy of the Style Charade, where you can look at some options on where to purchase this dress, including in plus sizes.

You can’t go wrong with a bold and colorful dress! According to a review done by the Style Charade, this dress fits true to size and comes in all the sizes that include standard, petite, and plus size.

Black Rainforest Maxi Dress

Image Courtesy of Farm Rio, where you can snag this dress in a range of sizes.

A luxurious and nature-inspired look awaits you in this Black Rainforest Maxi Dress. Its soft and stretchy fabric will keep you warm and comfortable, while its flowy skirt will add a bit of drama to your outfit. To complete your look, pair it with warm shoes.

Benefits of this dress include:

Easy, relaxed fit

High neck

Long sleeves with ruffled detailing

Tiered skirt

Invisible zipper at center back

Farm Rio Dresses on Sale

There are numerous authorized retailers that sell items from Farm Rio. These authorized retailers include:

Anthropologie

Nordstrom

Saks 5th Avenue

Neiman Marcus

Net-A-Porter

Shopbop

If you’re looking for any sales going on with Farm Rio, the best thing you can do is check at one of the authorized retailer’s websites. Here are a few dresses that are currently on sale.

Mixed Print Tiered Maxi Dress

Image Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue, an authorized retailer selling this dress.

This floral and intricately designed dress is certainly beautiful, with a huge sale going on to make it better! Instead of the original sale price that was originally listed at $300, you can currently purchase this dress for just $74.99 on Saks Fifth Avenue’s website.

Patchwork Tapestry Maxi Dress

Caption. Image Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue.

This dress features a ruffled design and a bold print that’s inspired by the culture and colors of Rio de Janeiro. Sale prices for this dress can be found on Farm Rio’s website for as low as $150.

Other benefits of this dress include:

V-neck

Long sleeves

Smocked cuffs

Button-front closure

100% rayon

Machine wash

Imported

Banana Scarves Midi Dress

Caption. Image Courtesy of Shopbop.

This dress features a striking geometric print that’s complemented with vibrant colors and graphics. Its shoulders are also adorned with beads. Here at Shopbop we are offering a huge sale on this gorgeous dress, which is for a limited time only so act fast! Instead of the original sale price at $235, we are offering this dress for a sale price of $58.75

Main qualities of this dress include:

Lightweight, non-stretch weave fabric

Elastic ruffle straps with beaded embellishments

Gathered empire waist

Hidden zip at side

On-seam hip pockets

Square neckline

Quilt-inspired patchwork print

Shell: 100% cotton

Lined

Wash cold

Celebrities in Farm Rio Dresses

Farm Rio attire has become so popular that even some of your favorite celebrities have been seen showing it off!

Selena Gomez

Farm Rio has clothing that can be worn any time of the year like this intricate sweater! Image Courtesy of Steal Her Style.

Selena Gomez, a global superstar adored by many, can be seen showing off her Farm Rio sweater! This picture was shown on the Rare Beauty instagram page, and you can find the sunset stripes crochet sweater shown above on sale for $56.25 at Saks Fifth Avenue.

Kerry Washington

What a better way to show off your Farm Rio than at the beach! Image Courtesy of Celebrity Insider.

Kerry Washington is a popular actress who drove attention to the Farm Rio brand when she posted a picture of her wearing the swinging palm linen dress. This dress is comfortable, stylish, and perfect for the summertime. Especially when you are visiting the beach! While this dress may be hard to come across due to its high popularity, we currently sell the dress here at Shopbop for $250!

Lili Reinhart

The perfect vibrant yet simple top for a fun occasion. Image Courtesy of Steal Her Style.

Lili Reinhart, a renowned actress, can be seen showing off some Farm Rio attire when she attended Coachella last year. The top Lili wore is made by Farm Rio, and you can currently find it at Anthropologie.

Gwen Stefani

Gwen Stefani showing off her Farm Rio dress while running errands with her son. Image Courtesy of The Daily Mail.

Famous singer, song writer, and musician Gwen Stefani has been seen in the media showing off some of her Farm Rio clothing on a couple occasions. In this picture above, we can see her wearing the Mixed Print Maxi Chemise dress. You can currently purchase a similar skirt from the Farm Rio website today.

Unlike conventional cotton, the organic cotton made within this skirt has lower environmental impact. It helps reduce greenhouse gas emissions and water consumption

Kelly Ripa

Comfortable and versatile! Image Courtesy of the Celebrity Style Guide.

Kelly Ripa, host on the Kelly & Ryan show, can be seen wearing the Jungle Cashew Mini Dress by Farm Rio that can be found on their website. Kelly spoke highly of the dress, and said it was the perfect dress that was versatile, beautiful, and easy to adjust!

Lupita Nyong’O

A floral dress complemented by a variety of colors. Image Courtesy of Hello Beautiful.

Lupita Nyong’O is an academy award winning actress known for showing off some creative, vibrant, and colorful looks. You can find dresses similar to this one worn by Lupita from any of the authorized retailers out there selling Farm Rio.

Shop Farm Rio for Your Next Dress

Farm Rio has some of the most vibrant and creative clothing you can find among most clothing brands that are out there. Among all clothing items, Farm Rio is most notably known for their dresses. Along with beautiful designs, colors, and patterns, Farm Rio prides themselves on being size-inclusive and creating clothing items like dresses that are comfortable and run true to size. Shop at a Farm Rio authorized retailer like Shopbop today! x