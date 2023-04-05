One of the attires that you find in every woman’s wardrobe is a kurti. These are the most comfortable, stylish, appropriate, sophisticated, and formal attires. Well, basically, a kurti can be as versatile as you want it to be and can get transformed into any form you want to change it to! You just need to pick the designs and patterns of the kurtis carefully and pair them with the right bottoms. Especially, when we consider the short kurti for women, this is truly stylish and has been in trend recently. Moreover, when you pair it with the right bottom, you are definitely going to look outstanding wearing a short kurti for women. Read on for some inspiration on the different types of bottoms to style with a kurti.

Jeans and short Kurtis — Stylish and comfortable short Kurti for women go very well with jeans. Especially if you are wearing this to work, and this can be your go-to attire almost daily. You can opt for Chikankari Kurtis or the regular 100% cotton short Kurtis, on all of these either capri length jeans or even tight bottom jeans look really good. Opt for your sneakers or even flip flops with this pair to make it more comfortable as your regular wear.

Short Kurtis with churidars — The basic and traditional churidars offer a great pairing option with your short Kurti for women. These can be of the similar colour of your top or you can opt for the contrasting shade of the Kurtis. In both the cases, you get a traditional looking attire when you combine your Kurtis with churidar. You can wear this in your festive occasions or gatherings with a little designer work or embroidery on the kurti.

Short kurtis with palazzo — If you want to take your short Kurtis to the next level, then pair them with very comfortable palazzo pants. The colour of the palazzo pants depend upon the prints or the work you have on your short Kurtis. However, this will not only create a very comfortable attire for your regular and casual days, but you will also create a new stylish look with this pair.

Short Kurtis and shorts — Giving a little bit western touch to your pretty much Indian attire – the short kurti will definitely make it look more attractive and preferable. Yes, we are talking about pairing your regular ethnic short Kurtis with your western shorts. Mostly, these Kurtis look great on your denim shorts. However, if the weather is too tough, opt for cotton shorts over any kind of short kurti to make it look and be more comfy. You can wear this attire for your day out with friends and even at home when you’re lazing around on a Sunday!

Fitted trouser pants with short Kurtis — The tight fitted trouser pants outline your legs in an attractive way. And when you wear a short kurti over these pants, you are definitely going to kill the look perfectly. You can wear it for your formal meetings, at work, on your casual day out events, or even for a date.