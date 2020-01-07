20-somethings are different, in more ways than one. We’re not content with doing things a certain way just in the name of tradition. Whether it’s our education, career or romantic relationships, we prefer to do things on our own terms. But dating in today’s day and age can be confusing. Most of us are busy, so what’s a good way to meet new people? How do you meet people who aren’t just into hooking up (or aren’t looking to get married right away?) And what are those pesky new dating norms, that can be quite the grey area? Today I’m going to share five tips that can make your dating experience a whole lot smoother.

Make an Effort

When it comes to dating, making an effort is important. Romcoms have us convinced that we’ll meet the man of our dreams while getting coffee or bump into him while in a hurry & spill the contents of our bag (which he will then help us pick up, of course). It may be fun to watch, but it’s not how the world works. We’re taught to put in efforts into our careers, our friendships, so why not apply some of that to dating? Putting in the effort can mean anything from making the first move on your crush to consciously socialising more.

Make Dating Apps Work for You

Find Common Ground

In an ideal world, we’d all date people we were already friends with. But when you’re going out and meeting someone new, finding common likes or experiences can be a great way to cut through that initial awkwardness and find a connection. Common ground can take the form of a similar taste in movies, music, books, a game you both enjoy or just a shared common experience or destination.

Be Clear & Assertive

One of the better qualities of the 20-somethings is our straightforwardness – we tend to say what we mean. It can be good to apply this same logic to our dating lives too! Be clear in your head about what you’re looking for. If you like someone, show them! And if you don’t, it’s best to be honest rather than ghosting the person.

Don’t Give Up

You might meet that special someone right away, or it might take a little while. It can be easy to lose heart after a dull date, but it’s important to not lose hope! Even boring dates turn into fun stories later. Shake it off, and get back on that (proverbial) horse.

That’s all the tips I have for you today, but I’d love to hear from you guys! Feel free to share your experiences with dating & stuff that helped you navigate these often confusing waters. x

