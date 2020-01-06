The South East Asian nation of Malaysia is one of the world’s most diverse countries. Across its two main territories and its islands you can find a huge range of ethnicities, cultures and cuisines, making it a popular destination for globe-trotting tourists looking for somewhere to visit that offers plenty to see and do.

Malaysia has a rich and diverse history too, spending much of its early years under colonial British rule, and this can often be seen in its architecture and its customs. The country has seen huge advancements in the last few decades, making Malaysia a center of commerce, finance, and industry in South East Asia, but it also balances this with areas of beautiful and picturesque landscapes that offer stunning views of nature that you can’t find anywhere else in the world.

Before you take a trip to Malaysia, there are some top tips we think you should know to make your vacation unforgettable.

Plan for the Weather

Malaysia typically has a hot and humid climate, and you should plan to experience a lot of long hot days no matter what time of year you plan to visit. It is also likely you will get stuck in one of the country’s sudden downpours.

If you are traveling in Malaysia, you should always have some sort of waterproof jacket or clothing to help you out if the weather suddenly turns.

Make Sure You Travel Around

Many visitors fail to make the most of their vacation by sticking to one place and not taking the opportunity to get around. There are excellent public transport options in Malaysia, and thanks to its location there are excellent ferry links between Bali, Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand letting you see even more of South East Asia if you want to. Traveling by ferry can be a great way to see a lot of South East Asia on a budget.

Don’t Miss the Most Important Sights

Kuala Lumpur is Malaysia’s most popular destination, and the city is a great place to stay to get a sample of Malaysia’s various cultures and cuisines; but don’t stop there.

If you want to get the most from your visit, be sure to include trips to Rawa Island to take in some sand, sun and snorkeling, and visit the city of Penang to see some of the country’s oldest structures and rich history. Malaysia also has a number of smaller islands, that offer the perfect tropical island castaway experience.

Have a Food Plan

One of the country’s biggest tourist attractions is its food, and if you don’t plan ahead you could miss out on some of the nation’s culinary delights.

Try to incorporate your meals into your itinerary so you get to experience some of the amazing cuisine on offer, such as the street food of Kuala Lumpur and Penang. Along the beaches of Rawa Island you will find a range of sweet treats that make the trip to the beach worthwhile for foodies, as well as a range of restaurants that offer traditional Malaysian cuisine while you watch the sunset.

Try to Visit During a Festival or Event

The diverse cultures of Malaysia have many festivals and special events that can help make your vacation even more memorable. If you are planning a trip, take some time to check if there will be any special celebrations during your stay. You won’t regret it!

Malaysia is quickly becoming one of the world’s most popular tourist destinations, and with so much on offer it is easy to see why. Before you make your trip, use some of our top tips to make your once-in-a-lifetime trip to Malaysia even more memorable.

