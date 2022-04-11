Since solar energy has become a viable reality for many homeowners, millions of people

have reaped the significant rewards of having solar panels installed on their home.

If you have not yet joined the revolution, read on to find out how you can get started on a

solar journey and modernize your home’s energy supply!

Where to start

The fact you are reading this article likely means you are considering installing solar panels

in your home. You have made a wise decision!

If you are residing in Los Angeles County, take note that the first step on your journey is to

find the best solar company in Los Angeles. Far from simply installing solar energy systems,

reputable solar companies can work with you from the outset of your project. This process

includes sizing up your home for the system, calculating your current electricity usage, and

figuring out the best plan to fund your investment.

Once all that is in place, your solar company can then safely install your system, and be your

first point of contact if you experience any problems.

Calculating the finances

For all their benefits, solar panels do come at a cost. If you have the upfront investment to

pay for your installation, that’s great. If not, speak with your advisor about finance options,

loans and even grants. Many states and local authorities offer numerous incentives to

encourage people to go green with their energy.

Tax credits can also be an option to finance some or all of your project. However, navigating

them can be a little complex, so ensure you know the benefits and implications of doing so.

Ensuring consistent energy for your home

Finances are not the only aspect of solar energy you need to carefully plan. Making the

move to solar means you are completely changing the way your home draws the energy it

needs to function for you and your family.

A technical aspect you will need to consider is whether you plan to go on-grid or off-grid. In

simple terms, this will determine whether your home works in complete isolation, only

drawing its power from your own solar installation. Alternatively, you can choose to have it

connected to the mains grid. Both have pros and cons, but in simple terms:

On-grid allows you to give any surplus energy your panels generate back into the grid. In

exchange for your generosity, you are able to draw from the grid should your system falter

or not be able to provide enough electricity at any particular time.

Off-grid means you are entirely self-sufficient with your electricity production. Your system

will need to include powerful batteries to create stores of energy for overnight and periods

of lower sunshine. But this solution can be the perfect one in more remote areas where grid

connection is expensive or simply not available.

The return on investment

An investment in solar panels is a big step. You can usually expect to start seeing a return on

investment within 3-4 years of your purchase.

Given that the average solar panel lasts 25 years, you should be looking at around 20 years

of energy independence from your investment. Enjoy!