The 5-midweek getaways around Bhopal are:

Distance from Bhopal: 190 km

This place is the perfect place for photographers hoping to click some beautiful shots but tragically no cameras are allowed here. And frankly, it’s good because people can really enjoy the wildlife and natural beauty with their open eyes and mind not just for sharing photos on social media. This place quite a range of rare and beautiful species of flora and fauna. Wildlife safari and trekking are two of the most attractions of this place. The trekking experience becomes more beautiful due to the surrounding of thick and dense forest. The trekking path is 2.5 km up and 2.5km down. You can enjoy all these for just a mere sum of 20 Rs entry fee which is just nothing.

Distance from Bhopal: 194 km

This place, also known as the queen of Satpura is the only hill station of Madhya Pradesh. It is a perfect destination for travellers being famous for its mesmerising natural beauty. The place has an altitude of 1067 feet and is also the home of the picturesque beauty of Bee falls. The history of famous Pandava caves and wildlife at Satpura national park are the other attractions of this place. Watching the sunrise from the hilltop is quite the experience which no one wants to miss while travelling at this place. It has also been serving as a cantonment since the British empire.

Distance from Bhopal: 288 km

This beautiful temple town is situated on the banks of the Narmada river. This place has quite the mythological and historical importance due to its honourable mentions in both the Ramayana and Mahabharata. Some of the places here generating the most number of crowds are Holkar fort, Narmada Ghat, Jaleshwar temple, Ahileswar temple and Omkareshwar temple. The picturesque architectural works of Rajwada will surely leave you in awe of this place. Maheshwar is also well known for exquisite cotton sarees, famous as Maheshwari sarees.

Distance from Bhopal:192 km

This holy city is situated on the banks of the Shipra river. This place holds quite a lot of historical importance due to its so much mention in the kingdoms of different rulers of different eras. It is considered to be one of the sacred cities of Hinduism and it is full of cultural heritage. Ujjain, was the capital of India’s one of the biggest rulers, King Ashoka’s dynasty. Temples at Ram Ghat and Ved Shala are huge crowd attractions due to their spiritual charm. It serves as one the most famous Hindu pilgrimage points due to the famous Kumbh Mela held here once every 12 years time.

Distance from Bhopal: 48km

It is probably one of the best places to visit around Bhopal due to its cultural heritage and importance in Buddhist philosophy which is why it is marked as one of the ‘World Heritage Sites ‘ by UNESCO. This place is mostly known for the Buddhist stupas of hemispherical structure containing huge amount of relics of Buddhism. During King Ashoka’s dynasty, these stupas were made to preserve such wonderful and kind Buddhist philosophy. The architectural beauty of these structures will completely left you bamboozled. The stupas, monasteries, Ashokan pillar and temples are not only huge attractions for Buddhism followers but also for travellers from all around the world.

